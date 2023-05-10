Rodeo Corpus Christi Concert Series lineup released

Grammy winner Carly Pearce will join the Tracy Lawrence, Steve Trevino and Michael Salgado as headliners for this year's concert series.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Buccaneer Commission released the Rodeo Corpus Christi Concert Series lineup Wednesday morning.

“Each year we try to bring a concert lineup that offers something for everyone. This year’s lineup features local talent that has made it big, a female superstar Grammy winner and classic country artist everyone can sing along to,” said Johnny Philipello, President & CEO of Buccaneer Commission.

So, let's get to it!

Steve Trevino- Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Comedian Steve Treviño is “America’s Favorite Husband.” He can “speak wife fluently,” he never calls “the guys” for help on a home project, and he knows better than to “make his own decisions,” since decision-making is a privilege reserved solely for his wife, Renae.

He is one of the country’s fastest-rising comics, viewed over 223 million times, selling out shows coast-to-coast, amassing over 2 million total social media followers, and headlining specials for Amazon, NETFLIX, Showtime, and more.

Michael Salgado – Thursday, May 11, 2023

Four-time Tejano Music Award Winner, among them, “Best Song of the Year” for “Ya No Voy a Aguantar”

Billboard Latin Music Award Winner

Grammy Award and Latin Grammy Award Nominee

Carly Pearce – Friday, May 12, 2023

Reigning ACM/CMA Awards Female Artist/Vocalist of the Year

Accolades o Three-time Country Music Association Award Winner o Four-Time Academy of Country Music Award Winner o One CMT Music Award o Most recently, Grammy Award Winner

Became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2021 (fittingly invited by Dolly Parton)

Tracy Lawrence – Saturday, May 13, 2023

Tracy Lawrence is one of country music’s truest traditionalists and this year he is celebrating his 30th anniversary in the Country music industry.

His impressive catalog of timeless music has made Lawrence a mainstay in the genre selling more than THIRTEEN MILLION albums and charting EIGHTEEN No. 1 songs.

He has garnered numerous CMA and ACM awards and nominations, as well as a Grammy nomination.

He was honored by the Nashville chapter of AFP (Association of Fundraising Professionals) with “Philanthropist of The Year” for his nationally recognized annual MISSION:POSSIBLE Turkey Fry and Concert, which has raised over 500,000 for the homeless and hungry in Dallas, Louisville and Nashville, and served more than 84,000 meals.

Individual tickets will go on sale March 1 at 10 a.m., but you can grab a presale ticket today by using the code BUCFRIEND. Ticket prices ranges from $20 - $60 and includes both the rodeo and concert.