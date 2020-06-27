Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront postponed due to unhealthy air quality caused by Saharan Dust, will resume on July 11

COVID-19 safety measures will continue to increase for the safety of all participants.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi officials say the Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront that was scheduled for today at The Water’s Edge Park has been postponed due to unhealthy air quality caused by the Saharan dust plume.

Health officials say outdoor activities are not recommended due to unhealthy air quality standards caused by the incoming dust.

Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront was not scheduled for Saturday, July 4th due to the holiday, city officials say.

"Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront will resume on Saturday, July 11, 2020. The City invites everyone to take advantage of the fitness lane, classes, and Kid's Zone at The Water’s Edge," stated city officials.

COVID-19 safety measures will continue to increase for the safety of all participants.

City officials want to remind citizens to wear face masks if unable to maintain 6 feet of physical distance.

"Hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the activity area. In addition, participants are encouraged to bring their own face coverings, yoga mat, and water, as appropriate, for their workout," added city officials.

To learn more about Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront, visit www.cctexas.com/safefunfit, their Facebook book page at https://www.facebook.com/SafeFunFit.cctx/, or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/safefunfit.cctx/ page.