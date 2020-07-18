San Antonio Spurs announce surprise drop for SELENA x Spurs capsule collection

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs may not have been able to move forward with the first-ever Selena night, but they're still bringing the highly-anticipated merch to fans.
The 'shock drop' announcement was made Saturday morning via the San Antonio Spurs official Twiter account. The announcement was accompanied by a video featuring numerous black and white stills of the "Queen of Cumbia."
As you'll recall, the Spurs announced in March that they would honor the legacy of Selena during the first-ever Selena Night at the AT&T Center on April 3 during the Spurs v. Warriors game.
However, the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The collection includes hats, jerseys, jackets, and a blanket featuring a combination of the Selena logo, the Spurs logo, and of course, the Spurs' pink, orange, and teal Fiesta colors.
Shop the Selena x Spurs collection here.