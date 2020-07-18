San Antonio Spurs announce surprise drop for SELENA x Spurs capsule collection

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the Spurs were scheduled to host the first-ever Selena night at the AT&T Center during their game against Golden State.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs may not have been able to move forward with the first-ever Selena night, but they're still bringing the highly-anticipated merch to fans.

The 'shock drop' announcement was made Saturday morning via the San Antonio Spurs official Twiter account. The announcement was accompanied by a video featuring numerous black and white stills of the "Queen of Cumbia."

🚨 SELENA x Spurs shock drop 🚨



Since we couldn’t celebrate Selena Night together, we’re bringing the merchandise collection to you!



Shop now: https://t.co/mUwJUPK06v pic.twitter.com/5iaxDoQzet — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 18, 2020

As you'll recall, the Spurs announced in March that they would honor the legacy of Selena during the first-ever Selena Night at the AT&T Center on April 3 during the Spurs v. Warriors game.

However, the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The collection includes hats, jerseys, jackets, and a blanket featuring a combination of the Selena logo, the Spurs logo, and of course, the Spurs' pink, orange, and teal Fiesta colors.