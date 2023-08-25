Shoreline Food Truck Festival cancelled for Saturday

The event usually takes place monthly.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Heads up foodies!



The Shoreline Food Truck Festival canceled its event, scheduled to take place Saturday.



The event typically takes place on the last Saturday of every month.



The next scheduled event will be Sept. 30, from 3-10 p.m.



It is unclear why it was called off.

