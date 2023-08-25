x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Shoreline Food Truck Festival cancelled for Saturday

The event usually takes place monthly.

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Heads up foodies!

The Shoreline Food Truck Festival canceled its event, scheduled to take place Saturday.

The event typically takes place on the last Saturday of every month.

The next scheduled event will be Sept. 30, from 3-10 p.m.

It is unclear why it was called off.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

Before You Leave, Check This Out