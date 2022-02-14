Sea Breeze Singers serenade Corpus Christi with a Valentine's Day love song

They're a barbershop quartet from right here in the city, and they sent in a clip of their dulcet tones.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Sea Breeze Singers are a men's choir from right here in Corpus Christi, and every Valentine's Day the group gets together as part of their annual fundraiser.

Formerly known as The Commodores, they're our local chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. Membership is open to all men of all ages who love singing.

Tonight they put on a performance for the day of love, and Tim Weitzel of the choir tells us their favorite part... Embarrassing the guys.

"We like to have fun, and its a lot of fun singing to all the ladies and the guys. and the ladies like to cry and feel the emotion of the song. The guys, they get embarrassed and that's always fun."

But the group does more than just serenade you and your loved one. They also perform the National Anthem for sporting events around town, and even perform at weddings and other events!

If you're interested in booking them, or even becoming a member yourself, you can visit their website at seabreezesingers.org.

