The Texas State Aquarium will open its doors on Sunday, November 17 to cater to people who have autism spectrum disorders. Families are also invited to a special experience that they otherwise may not get.

The sensory sensitive event begins at 9 a.m. and will feature modified attractions at the aquarium like animal presentations and dimmed lights.

There are also staff members who have sensory disorder training to make the experience enjoyable for these people and their families.

During the sensory sensitive experience, music is turned off in different areas of the aquarium and there are quiet zones placed throughout the facility.

Employees will put up signage to give families a heads-up on what will be in the exhibit they are about to experience, such as free-flying birds.

Sensory Sensitive Sunday is sponsored by the South Texas Neurodiversity Association.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at a discounted rate of $17.50 for adults and $11.50 for children 12 and under.

For more information on Sensory Sensitive Sunday, visit the Texas State Aquarium's website.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:







