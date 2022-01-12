80 films screening at Alamo Drafthouse for South Texas Underground Film Festival's 10th anniversary

Of more than 800 submissions, 80 films were chosen to be screened at Alamo Drafthouse.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Filmmakers from across the globe are back in the Coastal Bend for the annual South Texas Underground Film Festival (STUFF).

The event, now in its 10th year, screens dozens of movies from around the world at Alamo Drafthouse over a four-day period.

Robert Perez Jr., the festival's co-founder, said there is something for everyone at the screenings.

"There is a lot of films that you can watch," Perez said. "We have every genre. You can find something funny, horror, comedies, drama-- you name it we have it at STUFF."

Of more than 800 submissions, 80 films were chosen to be screened. Many of them are local features and short films. You can find a schedule of screenings here. All films are not rated and viewer discretion is advised, organizers said.

"The true vision of this festival is to recognize films for their excellence and give filmmakers a platform to share their works with a larger audience," Perez said.

The final day of the festival is Dec. 4.

