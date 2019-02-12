CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Spirit of Hope Christmas Concert is tomorrow night at 7 p.m. at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church.

Admission is free, and refreshments will be served following the concert featuring Freddie Martinez, Sunny Ozuna, Carlos Guzman, Jimmy Gonzalez y Grupo Mass, Jesse Turner and the Spirit of Hope Singers.

Organizers would like to send out a warm invite to everyone in the community. regardless of their religious preference.

For more information on the Spirit of Hope Christmas Concert, visit the event's Facebook page.

