Locals, tourists, ready for a fun-filled Spring Break on South Padre Island

After two years of restrictions, many think this is the year that celebrations are going to be getting back to normal.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Spring Break is back in full force for South Padre Island. After two years of COVID restrictions, college students are itching to flock to the resort town!

Each and every year, Clayton's Beach Bar invites students from all over Texas. With large gatherings set to return this year, many locals are just as excited as the tourists.

Clayton Brashear shared his thoughts: "It looks like the state is opening back up... Looks like people are wanting to get out. The kids, they've been locked up in their dorm rooms. We're hoping spring break gets back to a normal system."

With musicians like Don Toliver and Steve Aoki set to perform, the holiday is shaping up to be a special one.

You can find the full lineup of artists here: claytonsbeachbar.com

Meanwhile, South Padre Police Chief Claudine O'Carroll saw first hand how Spring Break changed during the pandemic. This year, she expects both families and students to be back.

She just hopes that all the fun doesn't cloud all the good judgement.

