Summer Sizzle: House of Rock celebrates 17 years in South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are looking for some weekend plans, 3NEWS First Edition has you covered in the ongoing ‘Summer Sizzle’ series.

Friday is the 17th anniversary for House of Rock and there is a lot in store for everyone to enjoy from the pizza to the live music.

“We have some throwback drink specials, food specials going on,” said owner Casey Lain.

The anniversary party is a tradition within the downtown staple. At the first anniversary party, a poster was created by a local artist; everyone signed it and from there a tradition was born.

“We’ve done one ever since then,” said Lain.

Two local artists have designed and printed majority of the posters that can be seen when you pay a visit to the downtown staple.

“It’s just something we’ve kind of done every year,” said Lain.

“We take it to the party, we sign it, we frame it, put it on the wall and wait for the next year to roll around.”

Despite any challenges from hurricanes to a global pandemic, the anniversary parties have continued as House of Rock continued working and adapting to keep their doors open.

“We’ve got some battle scars and that builds character,” said Lain.

Lain adds he’s excited to continue working with local musicians, artists, and to continue growing.

Happy hour starts at 4:00 pm and the rock show kicks off at 7:00 pm.