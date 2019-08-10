HOUSTON — Big news for Dave Chappelle fans: The comedian is in Houston and will perform at the House of Blues on Tuesday night.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 3 p.m., the venue posted on Facebook. The House of Blues is hosting Chappelle in the Bronze Peacock Room with the show set to begin at 11 p.m.

The House of Blues published the following about the comedian: "Dave Chappelle has become one of the most distinctive voices in comedy with his laser-precise views on race, class and popular culture. His rocket to international stardom came in 2003 with the groundbreaking 'Chappelle's Show,' a half-hour blend of sketch, stand-up and musical guests."

More recently, Chappelle was criticized for his Netflix specials with Vice reporting "You Can Definitely Skip Dave Chappelle's New Netflix Special Sticks & Stones." "The comedian doubles down on misogyny and transphobia in both the special and the hidden bonus scene that follows," Vice reported.

If you want a ticket to Tuesday night's show be warned: there will be a very limited number available. The House of Blues website says the Bronze Peacock Room only hosts 200 for a reception event, 100 for a banquet and only 125 in a theatre seating format. The venue did not indicate how many tickets would be available for Chappelle's appearance.

Official ticket info on the web: https://www.houseofblues.com/houston/EventDetail?tmeventid=3A005747164D6D3E&offerid=0

