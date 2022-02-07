Survey says "13 Going on 30" is Texans' most searched 2000s romantic comedy

The movie became one of the five most-rented DVDs in 2004 when it was released, and its soundtrack charted in the top 50 on the US Billboard 200 chart.

TYLER, Texas — As Valentine's Day approaches, romantic comedies grow in popularity, and based on recent data, the 2000s-era film of that genre Texans searched for the most is "13 Going on 30" this past year.

According to information gathered by CenturyLink Quote, the movie featuring the quote "I wanna be 30. Thirty and flirty and thriving" is the most searched film in six other states.

"The Most Searched 2000s Rom-Coms” report showcases the 11 most popular 2000s romantic comedies each state has searched for most in the past year.

The movie starring Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer centered around a 13-year-old girl getting her wish of becoming 30, but she then realizes adulthood presents its own series of challenges.