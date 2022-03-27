Taft library tables bring literature to life

The Taft Public Library held its Inspired by Books table decorating contest this Saturday! It was a chance for folks to get creative and raise some money.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday, the Taft Public Library held its 11th annual 'Inspired by Books' table decorating contest!

We were able to check out the colorful decorations and creative theming that each table showed off. And all of them were modeled after particular books!

The event is hosted by the Friends of the Taft Public Library Volunteer Organization, and they say this year's event was extra special. Last yet, they had to cancel due to the pandemic.

So far, organization president Melanie Hickey says that the money raised has, "given new computers to the library," and that "anything that they need we are here for."

Hickey and her organization hope to continue raising money to build a brand new library in the near future!

