TAMU-CC celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with 123 Andrés on Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Latin Grammy Winners 123 Andrés at 2p.m. Saturday at the University Performing Arts Center.

Tickets will be $10 for adults and $5 for children.

This is part of the series of events and activities at the university available to students and the community to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Future events include the Bailando Dance Festival starting Oct. 5 and the Mariachi and Folkorico Showcase on Oct. 17.

123 Andrés just one of many musical guests scheduled to come to the Performing Arts Center this year. The 2023-2024 Ferguson Bravo! Concert Series beginning on Nov. 9th will include musical performances from the Queen's Cartoonists, Galvin Cello Quartet, Marian Anderson String Quartet, and Glenn Miller Orchestra.

