Islander Alumnus appears on hit TV show Shark Tank

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University Corpus Christi Alumnus Kanz Kayfan and co-founding partner Sobhan Sanaee hooked a shark on season 12 of the ABC business reality tv show 'Shark Tank'.

The episode aired on October 30; the pair hooked the shark Kevin O’Leary known as ‘Mr. Wonderful.’

The popular series gives entrepreneurs an opportunity to make a business presentation for a panel of five investors. Those investors are referred to as “sharks” and they decide whether to invest or not.

In episode 3, Kayfan and Sanaee gave a presentation on their company Animated Lure. Their company sells a mechanized, self-propelling fishing lure that is electronically programmed to swim like a real fish for up to three hours.

Kayfan earned his Master of Science in Counseling from the island university in May 2015.

During the episode O’Leary offered $325,000 for a 10 percent equity stake in the company and a royalty rate of $3 per unit until he recoups $1 million.

Kayfan and Sanaee agreed to O’Leary’s terms after a little bit of back and forth.

The company sells its products globally via its website and in more than 30 retail locations in Canada.