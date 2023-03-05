Taylor Swift's 'Love Story' with fans brought her to the American Bank Center in 2010

And when former radio personality CoCo posted a #TBT of her 2010 ticket, she realized she wasn't the only one who remembered the show.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When former K-99 and The Bull radio personality CoCo found a 2010 concert ticket from a show at the American Bank Center in her home office recently, she posted it to her "CoCo's Corner" Facebook page, thinking it would make a fun #ThrowbackThursday.

She said had no idea it would get the reaction it did.

That's right, Swifties -- your queen once played a show in Corpus Christi, and the self-proclaimed "Old-School Swiftie" has the receipts.

"I have a shirt that I like to wear that I think 'I'm so cool' wearing it because -- I'm a real Taylor Swift fan, y'all," she said with a laugh. "I'm a 2010 Taylor Swift fan. I even have a number 13 tattooed on my wrist."

Laughing so hard at herself she could barely get the story out, CoCo said that her devotion ran so deep that the only reason she doesn't have Swift's signature "heart hands" tattooed on her back was her husband's objection.

"Thank God he talked me out of it," she said.

So she got her "13," instead.

Throwback Thursday Taylor Swift circa 2010 #vintage #swiftie #concertticket #cocoscorner #corpuschristitx Posted by CoCo’s Corner on Thursday, September 28, 2023

To her surprise, after reading the comments she realized she wasn't the only one who remembered the show.

"You know, one of my friends that I'm hanging out with now, she listened to me on the radio, and she posted that her 5-year-old was at the (concert)," she said. "Well, that (girl) just graduated this year. That (show) was her fifth birthday present."

The show was a stop toward the end of Swift's "Fearless" tour, which was her first headlining tour, and featured openings acts Gloriana and Kellie Pickler.

"When I ran across that ticket, it just took me -- it gave me all these little fond memories of like, you know, being 28, going to the concert with your girlfriends, supporting this fun young artist," she said. "And then seeing where she's at now -- selling out mega shows. That she played at the American Bank Center is pretty wild."

Now a mother of twins, she doesn't plan on seeing an Eras Tour show, but she said that doesn't mean she loves Swift any less.

"I just -- I got baptized by fire by just being there like, you know, like, front row," she said. "Literally, like I was at the end zone where she was making touchdowns. Like, when we were at that concert, I remember being so close -- this is funny -- I can see that Taylor Swift hadn't shaved her legs. That's how close we were."

But she said she'll always cherish the memories of being backstage in the T Party Room.

"They had it set up like the Mad Hatter Tea Party, like Alice in Wonderland," she said. "It was dope. I wish I had pictures of how magical it was. I mean, I was shaking. I couldn't believe that. We were just there with her. She sat down with us and chatted. It was just really cool."

The Corpus Christi show was her second Taylor Swift concert; she also saw her at the San Antonio Rodeo in 2009, and both times was struck by how down to earth she was.