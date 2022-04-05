ABC now casting for Generation Gap, new game show to be hosted by Kelly Ripa

Casting is open for the new show and the future winners could be right here in Corpus Christi!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A brand new comedy game show, by Jimmy Kimmel and MGM Television, is coming to ABC! This is your chance to be a part of the fun.

Casting is open for the new show, Generation Gap, and the future winners could be right here in Corpus Christi!

In the show, a senior and a kid from within the same family will team up to answer questions about each other's generation, or in Kimmel’s words, “battle of a young and not so young person to see how much each knows about the others era”.

Kimmel has regularly performed a generation gap bit on his late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The last family standing will win a huge cash prize.

Teams can be a grandparent/grandchild, close friends or even just neighbors!

You can apply now at generationgapcasting.com. The show is expected to being production in May 2022.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.