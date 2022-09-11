Be wary of holiday scams!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The holidays are upon us. There's Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Small business Saturday just to name a few and that means
the scammer will be looking to steal your identity and money. Here with more is Tom Bartholomy from the BBB. Holidays are notorious for people being scammed and taken advantage of. Black Friday is the single busiest shopping day of the year. These tips can make your Black Friday shopping experience productive… and maybe even enjoyable. Cyber Monday is one of the year's top shopping days. When hunting for deals, be wary of misleading ads, lookalike websites, and untrustworthy sellers.Being online although convenient is a haven for charlatans, fakes and deceivers. When you purchase you need to keep some things in mind.
Tip 1: Only buy toys from reputable stores and websites. The best way to avoid getting scammed when purchasing toys is to buy them directly from a seller you know and trust.
Tip 2: Don’t be fooled by extra-low prices. Unreasonably low prices are a red flag for a scam on many products. Avoid making a purchase from a retailer you aren’t familiar with just because the price sounds too good to be true – it probably is!
Tip 3: Research before you buy. If a company seems legitimate but you aren’t familiar with it, be extra careful.
Tip 4: Pay with a credit card and not a debit card or a prepaid card. It’s the only form of safety you have to get your money back if you are scammed.
For more information visit BBB.org