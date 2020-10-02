SAN ANTONIO — Students at colleges and universities in Texas can apply for scholarships through the Texas AP Broadcasters.

TAPB commits at least $1,000 each year to be given to students who aspire to enter the broadcast journalism field after graduation.

"We're excited to help Texas college students pursue their journalism degree and prepare for a career in broadcasting," said Jack Acosta, TAPB's chairman and news director at KENS 5 in San Antonio.

Here's what you need to know to apply:

A. The applicant must be currently enrolled as an undergraduate or graduate student at a college or university in Texas. Preference may be given to those who are at institutions that receives AP services, or if the student is an intern at a Texas station that receives AP services.

B. A qualified high school senior, with a letter of commitment to attend a college or university, will also be eligible.

C. Scholarship must be spent within one year of the formal announcement of the award at the annual TAPB banquet. The TAPB board will consider extenuating circumstances on a case-by-case basis.

D. The applicant must be majoring in radio-television news, or a related curriculum, with a goal of entering broadcast journalism after graduation.

E. The application via email must include a letter of recommendation from a mass communications instructor, journalism department director or faculty member in a field related to broadcast journalism.

F. You must also include a letter with your resume, especially noting your broadcast experience and any awards.

G. Include your mailing address, your home (or cell) & work telephone numbers, plus your email address.

H. The student should give three examples of his/her work as a broadcaster. Please provide a link to a website you may have or attach the items with your email.

I. All applicants must include a written statement on how, where and when the money, if awarded, would be used to pay education costs.

NOTE: Your application may make you subject to a telephone interview on the afternoon of Monday, March 16, 2020, when the Texas AP Broadcasters board of directors meets to select scholarship winners and amounts to be awarded. Please make sure to include the phone number where you can be contacted that particular afternoon. Amount of money available for the scholarships will be decided by the TAPB board during a meeting Monday, March 16, 2020.

Where to send your application:

Email your entries to TAPB Chairman Jack Acosta at jacosta@kens5.com. Entries are not confirmed as accepted until the applicant receives an email "reply" from Jack Acosta.

Entries must be emailed on or before Friday, March 6, 2020.

If you have any questions, you can contact Sam Moore with the Associated Press at (972) 677-2227.

Scholarship winners will be notified prior to the TAPB awards banquet April 4, 2020. Scholarship winners who are available that evening can attend the banquet at no charge.