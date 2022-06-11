Congrats, Barbi and Rudy! Kingsville Mayor Fugate honors Domingo Live hosts with Keys to the City

The honors came as a surprise following an interview with Kingsville Mayor Sam Fugate earlier in the show.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What started as a solemn segment about Kingsville's upcoming visit from the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall ended with a special honor for two of our own this Sunday morning.

Just as Barbi Leo and Rudy Trevino were about to wrap up their interview with Mayor Sam Fugate, the Kingsville mayor stopped to thank the pair for their longstanding commitment to the Coastal Bend community.

"You've been a big part of Kingsville and a big part of our community," said Mayor Fugate. "And as such, I'd like to give y'all something."

That "something" wound up being two Keys to the City of Kingsville, encased in special frames for each of the hosts of Domingo Live.

The co-hosts expressed deep gratitude for the honor, Leo even teasing that she would show off her Key to the City to 3NEWS First Edition co-anchor John-Thomas Kobos.