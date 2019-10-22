In this Sunday's Edition of Domingo Live, Profile Band and Grupo Pecado performed on the show. Profile Band is based here in Corpus Christi, and bring culture, energetic music, and a one of a kind sound to all of their performances. Profile Band interviewed with Barbi Leo and Rudy Trevino and spoke about their musical journey, new music, and tour dates for the band. Profile Band continues to bring the community closer together through their music and love for the industry. Grupo Pecado, also based here in Corpus Christi, Texas, performed some of their most requested songs and bring a new flavor of Tejano to the industry. Grupo Pecado also interviewed with Domingo Live Hosts, Barbi and Rudy, and briefly spoke on upcoming performance dates, a new album soon to be released, and their modern twist with their music. Both Bands are recording artists with local recording company, Latin World Records.

Profile Band performed songs including "Wooly Bully, " "Brown Eyed Girl," "Born Under A Bad Sign," and "No Puedo Estar Sin Tu Querer."

To see more performances by Profile Band and to view their interview click here

Grupo Pecado performed songs including: "El Mecanico," "Amor De Acero," "Como Le Hago," and " Dios Lo Da."

To see more performances by Grupo Pecado and to view their interview click here