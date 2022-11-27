x
Ayuda para la inscripción del seguro: CB-CIL to offer help with insurance enrollment

Four out of 10 people would not have insurance without an enrollment assistance program; the Center for Independent Living aims to prevent that in the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Open enrollment season often means open season on our nerves. Luckily, the Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living (CB-CIL) has a free service to help get you through the enrollment process.

Victoria Morales and Megan Jackson of CB-CIL joined us live to share how their organization makes insurance enrollment less confusing, y en español también.

"We are only providing this free service so that people can make the best decision," Jackson said. "We are not here to sway one way or the other."

