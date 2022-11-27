x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Domingo Live

31st Annual Safe + Sober to raise awareness of holiday drunk driving

The Safe + Sober luncheon is free to the public and will take place at First Baptist Church on Ocean Drive from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Dec. 9.

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drunk driving never takes the backseat – especially during the holidays.

Kalynn Bennet of the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse joined us live to discuss how their 31st Annual Safe + Sober luncheon will address holiday drunk driving and how to avoid it.

"If you're going to have fun and drink, we always suggest that you get a driver," said Bennet. For those who are unable to get a designated driver, Bennet also suggested using rideshare apps such as Lyft, Uber and even calling a local taxi service.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out