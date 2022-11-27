Calling all boss-ladies! The YWCA now accepting nominations for the 2023 Y Women in Careers Awards

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Medical, business, retail, cosmetology, food service – we're calling ALL the boss-ladies to come claim their shine!
YWCA Board Secretary Victoria Morales joined us live to encourage Coastal Bend careerwomen to apply for their Y Women in Careers Awards.
"We like having this awards ceremony because it really does encourage and motivate the younger population," Morales said. "It's good for them to see the person that they may know out in the community get recognized for all that they have done to help everyone out."