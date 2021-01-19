Mortgage rates, rent, gas prices to stay low in 2021, report says

Financial experts predict many major expenses will remain cheaper for a while. But, the vaccine rollout will likely drive rates back up.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — COVID-19 has shown no mercy on people's wallets, but here's some great news for your 2021 budget. Financial experts predict some major expenses will be cheaper this year.

Here’s the Buzz: Mortgage interest rates and rent are expected to stay low for months as the economy rebounds, according to Freddie Mac.

While the Federal Reserve doesn’t directly set mortgage rates, the central bank does set the overall rate environment, according to Bankrate. In March 2020, the Fed slashed rates due to the pandemic and it has signaled that it will keep rates low for years.

You can expect to pay less to travel and fill up your gas tank. Experts say the price of airline tickets and gas will stay low for now, but once the vaccine becomes widely available, prices will likely increase.

Depression could weaken vaccine effectiveness

Before getting the COVID-19 vaccine, important to make sure your mental health is in check. Researchers believe depression and stress could weaken the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Here’s the Buzz: Emotional stressors hold back the body's immune system, according to a recent report published in the journal Perspectives on Psychological Science

So, how can you avoid it? The best thing you can do is get a full night's sleep and exercise before getting both doses.



'Vaccine Tourism' on the rise in Florida

Some people are looking for more than warm weather while on vacation. Vaccine tourism is on the rise.



Here’s the Buzz: In Florida, there have been thousands of out-of-state travelers trying to get the vaccine. Florida was one of the first states to open vaccine appointments to people 65 and older, but Governor Ron Desantis says tourists will not be vaccinated here at this time.