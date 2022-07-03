Activists here in D.C. are also condemning the violence in Ukraine. This brings us to our 'DC Thing.'

WASHINGTON — Protesters have put up an unofficial sign declaring a street near the Russian Embassy as "President Zelensky Way."

Of course, Volodymyr Zelensky is the president of Ukraine.

The Russian Embassy on Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest D.C. has become a meeting point for people protesting Russia's invasion for the last two weeks.

This is not the first time a street has been renamed outside the Russian Embassy. The D.C. Council renamed part of Wisconsin Avenue as Boris Nemtsov Place in 2018.

Nemtsov was a critic of Vladimir Putin, who was murdered three years prior.