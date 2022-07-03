WASHINGTON — Protesters have put up an unofficial sign declaring a street near the Russian Embassy as "President Zelensky Way."
Of course, Volodymyr Zelensky is the president of Ukraine.
The Russian Embassy on Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest D.C. has become a meeting point for people protesting Russia's invasion for the last two weeks.
This is not the first time a street has been renamed outside the Russian Embassy. The D.C. Council renamed part of Wisconsin Avenue as Boris Nemtsov Place in 2018.
Nemtsov was a critic of Vladimir Putin, who was murdered three years prior.
No word yet whether this "Zelensky Way" sign will stay up. We'll keep you posted on that, and other updates from the war in Ukraine.
