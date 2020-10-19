The Buzz: Chances of catching COVID-19 on commercial flights are low, report says

Since the start of 2020, at least 1.2 billion people have traveled by plane worldwide, according to IATA.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Concerns about contracting COVID-19 while traveling continue to impact the airline industry. But a recent report suggests a person has a greater chance of being struck by lightning than catching COVID-19 during a commercial flight.

Here’s the Buzz: Since the start of 2020, at least 1.2 billion people have traveled by plane worldwide. So far, there have been 44 confirmed COVID-19 cases among passengers, according to the International Air Transport Association.

Masks, air filtration and enhanced cleaning measures are helping keep the numbers low.

Airlines have been among the hardest hit industries during the pandemic, but they’re hoping recent data will ease concerns about the risks of flying during the holiday season.



Google Hum Assistant

Have you ever had a song stuck in your head and you couldn’t recall the name or words? Google will now let you hum, whistle, or sing the melody (even if you’re a little off key) to help find the song's name.

Here’s the Buzz: iOS users can tap the Google assistant and ask, “What’s the Song?” – hum or sing for about 10 seconds and it’ll find the title of the song for you.