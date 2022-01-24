The Buzz: Disney's 'Encanto' catchy soundtrack is topping charts

"Alexa, play 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'!"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Disney’s “Encanto” isn’t just winning the hearts of families across the world, it’s making history when it comes to its soundtrack.

Here’s the Buzz:

“Encanto” tells the story of a girl named Mirabel and her family losing their magical gifts. Mirabel sets out to figure out how to keep her family’s powers which involve finding her Uncle Bruno.

“We don’t talk about Bruno” is No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 something a Disney movie hasn’t accomplished since 1995 with “Colors of the Wind” from “Pocahontas.”

The whole soundtrack is number No. 1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart making it the sixth animated soundtrack to ever do so.

Only a handful of Disney songs have topped the charts, like “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King” and “Let It Go” from “Frozen.”

Story continues below:

Are you one of those people who fills an online shopping cart with little intention to purchase everything in it? Well, one family’s experience may have you switching up your shopping habits.

Here’s the Buzz:

Pramod and Madhu Kumar of New Jersey had no idea why packages from Walmart were showing up at their door.

It turns out their 22-month-old son, Ayaansh was playing on his mom’s phone when he managed to access her online shopping cart at Walmart and completed the checkout. The purchase was $2,000 worth of furniture.