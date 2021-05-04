Texas Jazz Festival will return to Corpus Christi in 2021

The 61st Annual Texas Jazz Festival will be held on October 15, 16, at Heritage Park.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After having to cancel the 60th annual Jazz Festival in 2020, board members announced Tuesday that the event will be returning in 2021.

Organizers with the Texas Jazz Festival Society posted via Facebook that the free event will be happening in downtown Corpus Christi on October 15, 16, at Heritage Park.

"As a group, we have decided to present the public with a high quality two day Jazz Festival event," organizers said on Facebook. "Our goals are to continually bring outstanding live music, delicious food, and good times to the Coastal Bend at no cost to the public."

More details on the festival are expected to be released as the event draws near.

Organizers also said that sanitation guidelines will be in place that are in compliance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to keep people safe.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.