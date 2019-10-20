CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium hosted Community Day, presented by Whataburger from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 20.

The Texas State Aquarium's admission is just two-dollars per person on Community Day and children two and under will receive free admission. Parking and admission to the 4D theater is also included.

Because of the significant increase in attendance, regular presentations and visitor programs will not be provided.

Tickets will be available on-site on Community Day only, as none will be available for purchase in advance or online.

“Dollar Days” will no longer be offered at the Aquarium, but Community Days will continue to provide guests an opportunity to experience the Aquarium several times a year at a special discounted rate.

Additional Community Days at the Texas State Aquarium will be held in November and December.

“We’re thankful for the support of H-E-B, Whataburger, NavyArmy CCU, and our other partners which make these community-oriented events a possibility", said Texas State Aquarium President & CEO Tom Schmid.

For more information on Community Days at the Texas State Aquarium, please visit their website at https://www.texasstateaquarium.org/

