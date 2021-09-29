Texas tradition: making massive mums

Almost every Texan knows how elaborate homecoming mums can get. Here's how one teen is taking them to Tik Tok.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Us Texans know just how crazy our high school traditions can be. Chief among them are the extravagant decorative homecoming mums.

Now Rachel Ritualo of Tuloso Midway High School has gone viral on Tik Tok after posting a video of her classmates naming the price point of their mums.

With most mums ranging from 20 dollars to over 200. Some of the festive creations cost almost 500 dollars!

Tik Tok users were fascinated by the Texas tradition, most asking what mums even were. Regardless, Rachel shows off some of the best her school has to offer.

As of this morning the video has 2.6 million views, and over 3,240 likes.