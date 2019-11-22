CORPUS CHRISTI, Mexico City — As the weekend approaches, find out where you and your family can join in on some free Thanksgiving giveaways happening around the city.
- Thomas J. Henry and his law-firm will be hosting its annual turkey giveaway on Saturday, November 23, at different locations throughout the Coastal Bend area.
Alice, Texas
Saturday, November 23, 2019
8:00am-9:00am
Jim Wells County Fair Grounds: 3001 S. Johnson Street Alice, Texas 7833
San Diego, Texas
Saturday, November 23, 2019
9:00am-10:00am
San Diego City Hall: 404 S. Mier Street San Diego, Texas 78384
Freer, Texas
Saturday, November 23, 2019
10:00am-11:00am
Duval-Freer Airport: 5348 E. Hwy 44 Freer, Texas 78384
Corpus Christi, Texas
Saturday, November 23, 2019
12:00pm-3:00pm
Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys: 521 Starr Street Corpus Christi, Texas 78401
- The Church of Hope will host its Giving Thanksgiving 2019 event on Sunday, November 24, from 1- 3 p.m at 13024 Leopard St. They will be giving away 500 Thanksgiving Dinner Baskets - a turkey and groceries to make a complete meal for your family!
- Chica's 4 Christ Street Outreach Presents: 3rd Annual "Come To The Table" Thanksgiving LUNCH Event for the Homeless & Needy on Saturday, November 23rd from 12- 2:30 pm
Alex R. Hernandez Jr. Attorney at Law will be Giving tamales away at his law firm location 921 N. Chaparral Corpus Christi Texas 78401 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Come on out to get your free tamales, we have a limited amount to worthy families. Granny's Tamales will be on-site handing out warm tamales!
