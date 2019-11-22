CORPUS CHRISTI, Mexico City — As the weekend approaches, find out where you and your family can join in on some free Thanksgiving giveaways happening around the city. 

  • Thomas J. Henry and his law-firm will be hosting its annual turkey giveaway on Saturday, November 23, at different locations throughout the Coastal Bend area. 

Alice, Texas 

Saturday, November 23, 2019

8:00am-9:00am

Jim Wells County Fair Grounds: 3001 S. Johnson Street Alice, Texas 7833

San Diego, Texas

Saturday, November 23, 2019

9:00am-10:00am

San Diego City Hall: 404 S. Mier Street San Diego, Texas 78384

Freer, Texas

Saturday, November 23, 2019

10:00am-11:00am

Duval-Freer Airport: 5348 E. Hwy 44 Freer, Texas 78384

Corpus Christi, Texas

Saturday, November 23, 2019

12:00pm-3:00pm

Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys: 521 Starr Street Corpus Christi, Texas 78401

  • The Church of Hope will host its Giving Thanksgiving 2019 event on Sunday, November 24, from 1- 3 p.m at 13024 Leopard St. They will be giving away 500 Thanksgiving Dinner Baskets - a turkey and groceries to make a complete meal for your family! 
  • Chica's 4 Christ Street Outreach Presents: 3rd Annual "Come To The Table" Thanksgiving LUNCH Event for the Homeless & Needy on Saturday, November 23rd from 12- 2:30 pm 

  • Alex R. Hernandez Jr. Attorney at Law will be Giving tamales away at his law firm location 921 N. Chaparral Corpus Christi Texas 78401 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Come on out to get your free tamales, we have a limited amount to worthy families. Granny's Tamales will be on-site handing out warm tamales!

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: