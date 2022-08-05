The Beach Boys to play in San Antonio this October

Tickets to see the iconic rock group in the Alamo City are on sale now.

SAN ANTONIO — One of the most iconic of American bands, The Beach Boys, is set to bring their Californian spirit and surf-and-sunshine music to the Majestic Theater on Oct. 3, though the concert won't feature founding members Brian Wilson, Al Jardine and David Marks.

Tickets start at $50, and are on sale now.

The Alamo City stop is part of the Boys' "Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer" tour, which comes on the heels of an expanded reissue of their early albums. Best known for their No. 1 hits "Good Vibrations," "I Get Around" and "Kokomo," the massively influential group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

Cofounder Mike Love headlines the current performing Beach Boys cohort making its way across the country, along with longtime collaborator Bruce Johnston.

The October concert is one of a slew of newly announced Majestic and Empire theater events. Others feature the popular YouTuber Randy Rainbow (Oct. 2), R-rated magician Grant Freeman (Nov. 14), live "Harry Potter" parody "Potted Potter" (Nov. 22 to Nov. 27) and musical experimenters The Doo Wop Project (Jan. 25).

Tickets for all those shows are now for sale.

Other previously announced Majestic performances on the docket for the coming months include a Dave Matthews tribute band, an off-Broadway run of "Mean Girls" and "Hadestown" performances," and a visit by Weird Al on Oct. 4.

