The Carden International Circus Spectacular makes it's way to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Carden International Circus Spectacular arrived in Corpus Christi Friday at 3:00 a.m. and joined 3News First Edition with a sneak peak of what they have in store.

The circus has been traveling across the country for more than 50 years. After difficulties from the pandemic, they’re excited to be back in action.

“We are glad to back, circus is back in town,” said Ring Master Lucky Malatis.

“We have animals we have dare devils, motorcycle riders, we have a little bit of everything for everybody to enjoy.”

The circus has their first show Friday at 7:00 p.m. and before the show they will have a big celebration with animals and fun for everyone.

