'The Fonz' wishes Corpus Christi's 'Popcorn Guy' a Happy New Year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Dec. 28, we introduced you to Jason Grosboll after a video of him preparing popcorn at a Corpus Christi theater went viral on TikTok.

Grosboll gives entertainment before customers' enjoy their movie by spinning the popcorn tubs on his thumbs and throwing them in the air-- similar to Tom Cruise's drink-making skills in "Cocktail."

The internet is still showing love for Grosboll this week, with Henry Winkler himself sharing the video while wishing Grosboll a "Happy New Year."

Happy New Year to you Whoever you are https://t.co/2RA5cWaPet — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 2, 2023

Grosboll has been happily working for Century Theatres for 10 years. When we caught up with him on the 28th, he said meeting new people is a joy for him.

"I love interacting with new customers, seeing the smiles on their faces and joy on them," Grosboll said.

Grosboll takes his job to a whole new level by putting on a show before 'the show'.

"At first, no one really understood it, but as time passed on, people loved it."

Oscar Leal, who posted the video on his TikTok page, said it was his first time back at the theaters since the pandemic and he didn't expect to be so entertained.

"He already had prepared one tub of popcorn for us," Leal said. "And I decided to just to pull out my phone when he started the second one, and it was just magical."

The video quickly skyrocketed to two million views. Cinemark Theatres even reposted the video on their Instagram page.

"It went from like 100 to 200, and then by yesterday it just kept going up by the thousands, it was very surprising," Leal said.

Grosboll said he was happy to read through the more than 12 thousand comments on the post.

"Last night, I read about 3 or 4 hours of comments," Grosboll said. "It brought my heart joy to read comments like that."

Grosboll didn't know the video went viral until one of his friends told him about it.