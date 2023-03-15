Spooky season comes early to the USS Lexington as they host paranormal event

The USS Lexington is hosting an overnight event that will take visitors around six of the ships sectors where staff say they've had chilling experiences.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Grab your proton pack and head on down to the USS Lexington this weekend.



The Blue Ghost is hosting another round of overnight paranormal investigations this Saturday.



The haunting experience begins with a special tour of several hot spots throughout the ship that are known to have unexplained happenings.



The investigation will be led by expert guide Bill Miller and a team of professional ghost hunters.

Some members of the Lexington staff say they have experiences that can only be described as chilling.

"I hesitantly walked into that room and didn’t see anything,” said marketing director Samantha Koepp-Stemplinger. “I didn't hear anything again, but had a little chill afterwards, because I was pretty sure what I heard, and I knew I was by myself. Others have had experiences where they've heard things seen things or they have felt like they were touched by somebody.”

Tickets are $125 per person: That gets you a place to sleep overnight, breakfast in the morning and a chance to tour the ship the next day.

