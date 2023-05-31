Taco 'bout talent! 'The Taco Chair' docuseries puts South Texas creatives, restaurants in the limelight

Not only does the web series offer brand exposure for local creatives' small businesses, it also gives them a place to be candid about their growth as entrepreneurs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whether it's bisteca or chorizo, asada or guisada, one thing is certain: South Texas is about that taco life.

And what's the taco life without a community of creative comadres to share it with?

Gerald Flores, creator of "The Taco Chair" docuseries, joined us on Domingo Live to "taco 'bout" how his love of tacos is used to shed light on the local creatives he encounters across South Texas.

Not only does the web series offer brand exposure for its featured creatives' small businesses, it also gives them a place to be candid about their growth as entrepreneurs.

"Anyone that I've kind of built a little relationship with, that I find interesting and I want to tell their story, that's who gets featured in those episodes," said Flores. "I want to do their story justice."

And justice to those stories, he does.

Each episode is made with a zesty love for food and film alike, with vibrant visuals and ASMR-like quality of sound that captures the unique worlds each creative inhabits.

And don't even get us started with the food footage – there's nothing like a good, steamy salsa pour to remind you that the show's creator is the same man that created a taco-centric clothing line.

