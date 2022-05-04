'The Wedding Singer' rocks out its closing weekend at the Harbor Playhouse

It's your last chance to catch this musical based on the hit Adam Sandler movie. So come down to the Harbor Playhouse and enjoy the show!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This weekend is your last chance to see the most romantic musical of all time at the Harbor Playhouse! It is the closing weekend for their production of 'The Wedding Singer'.

Based on the Adam Sandler classic, the show brings a sparkling new score for the 80's. They'll be taking you back to the time of golden jackets and crimped hair.

Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased on the Harbor Playhouse's website.

