CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A diverse group of students will compete in the spelling bee of their lives complete with audience participation.

The Harbor Playhouse will present the comical, charming, and fun musical "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" from January 17, through February 9, 2020.

The Tony Award-winning musical will run Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Six spellers bravely enter the competition with hopes of winning the ultimate prize – a trip to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. Intent on avoiding the soul-crushing “ding” of the bell signaling a spelling mistake, they pour out their hearts, revealing touching and hilarious stories from their tween vantage point. It’s a show that anyone who’s ever been a kid can relate to – where even the losers get a juice box!

The show is directed by Michael Jay Salinas. Salinas has starred in many shows throughout the Corpus Christi community and has directed shows such as “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Rocky Horror Show”.

The show is crafted so that topical references never go stale—no two shows are the same. Pieces of the text are altered at least weekly to remain relevant and fresh, and four audience volunteers are selected to participate in the Spelling Bee at each performance.

Harbor Playhouse, located at 1802 N. Chaparral, will be celebrating its 93rd year of theater and invites everyone out for a fun, exciting experience.

The Harbor Playhouse has brought the Coastal Bend area high-quality theatrical productions, ranging from contemporary musicals, plays, and educational programming as well.

"Harbor Playhouse strives to cultivate the generation of active, passionate citizens and art advocates," state Playhouse organizers.

Cast List

Chip Tolentino . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Patrick Chuzel

Logainne Schwartzandgrubenniere . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Ariel Rodela

Leaf Coneybear . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Uriah Roots

William Barfee . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Ramiro Gonzalez

Marcy Park . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Jenna Ward

Olive Ostrovsky . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Andrea Guzman

Rona Lisa Perretti . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Brianna Fast

Vice Principal Panch . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Allyson Torres

Mitch Mahoney . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Andy Boland

Tickets

General admission is $20 and for students, seniors, military/group tickets are $15.

For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Harbor Playhouse website or call the box office for more information.

