Bring the little ones to explore big things at 'Touch a Truck'

“Touch-A-Truck" gives children a chance to explore everything from emergency vehicles to excavators, big rigs to bulldozers, moving trucks to monster trucks.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We see and hear them every day – big, loud trucks.

Whether they are responding to emergencies or working a construction site, they play an essential role in our community.

Given the chance, not many kids would be able to resist getting behind the wheel of one of these vehicles.

This weekend, they won’t have to.

The Junior League of Corpus Christi is bringing back its popular event, “Touch-A-Truck.” It gives children a chance to explore everything from emergency vehicles to excavators, big rigs to bulldozers, moving trucks to monster trucks.

Event Co-Chair Amanda Braun says it is a true ‘hands-on’ event. “They'll be able to touch them, honk the horn, get behind the wheel, but also interact with the people who help build, protect and serve our community.”

COVID concerns took it away last year, so organizers put the pedal to the metal to make this year’s display even better – including a new location: the parking lot at Whataburger Field.

Corporate sponsors have ensured that this event remains free, and Braun says it is their generosity that also helps fund the JLCC mission. “We organize this event every year so it can help the Junior League of Corpus Christi continue to improve the lives of children and families in the community through the various initiatives we have throughout the year.”

The fun starts at 10 this Saturday morning, a time especially for those who may be sensitive to loud sounds. It is something Brittany Sandbach, a mother of young children, says she appreciates. “What's really cool is the first 2 hours they do a ‘horns-free’ time, so we like to go right when it starts, that way there's no (getting) scared of the loud horns.”

But from Noon until 2 p.m., bring out the ear plugs.

This year, along with games and food trucks, a special treat. According to Sandbach, “I did hear that this year they're going to have a helicopter out at the event, and so my kids are so excited about getting to see a helicopter up close.”

There is a waiver that needs to be filled out either ahead of time or at Whataburger Field, and you can find it here. https://bit.ly/2ON3WHQ

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.