Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival is coming back!

The music festival put on by the Grammy Award-winning rapper -- and Houton native -- will take place at NRG Park across the street from the old Astroworld park on Nov. 9.

Scott tweeted about the event Friday afternoon:

Scott issued the following statement on his website:

FOUNDED BY TRAVIS SCOTT, ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL IS A MUSIC FEST CURATED BY THE HOUSTON NATIVE HIMSELF. ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL TAKES PLACE ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE FORMER HOME OF ASTROWORLD, AN AMUSEMENT PARK OPENED IN DOWNTOWN HOUSTON IN 1968. ASTROWORLD WAS ORIGINALLY BUILT TO COMPLEMENT THE NEARBY ASTRODOME, THE WORLD'S FIRST MULTI-PURPOSE DOMED SPORTS ARENA, REFERRED TO BY MANY AS THE "EIGHTH WONDER OF THE WORLD." THE FESTIVAL ULTIMATELY SEEKS TO BRING BACK THE BELOVED SPIRIT AND NOSTALGIA OF ASTROWORLD - MAKING A CHILDHOOD DREAM OF TRAVIS' COME TRUE. RESIDENTS OF HOUSTON AND TRAVELERS FROM ACROSS THE GLOBE ARE NOW ABLE TO EXPERIENCE THE MAGIC THAT WAS ASTROWORLD.

No word yet on artists for this year's edition of the festival. Last year's fest included performances by Scott, Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Rae Sremmurd, Young Thug and Gunna.

