CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Friday, October 25

St. Pius Catholic School 36th Annual Halloween Carnival starts at 5:30 p.m.

Sugar Skull Decorating Garcia Arts and Education Center starts at 6 p.m.

Corpus Christi Spook Central Haunted House starts at 7 p.m.

The Rocky Horror Show Aurora Arts Theater starts at 7:30 p.m.

Free Movies Under the Stars Waves Resort Corpus Christi starts at 6:45 p.m. They will be screening Goosebumps.

Viking Fall Carnival Del Mar College starts at 5 p.m.

Haunting on the Blue Ghost starts at 7 p.m.

Nightmare! Painting With A Twist starts at 7 p.m.

Teens Night Out Costume Party It’s Art Time! starts at 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 26

Beach Pumpkin Hustle 5K at Horace Caldwel Pier starts at 8 a.m.

Halloween Costume Contest at Earthwise Pet Store starts at 10 a.m.

Heatwave Halloween Auto Fest 2019 at the American Bank Center. Starts at 12 p.m.

Glitter Sugar Skull Pumpkins at Hablamos. Starts at 1 p.m.

St. Cyril in Methodius Catholic Church Elementary Halloween Carnival starts at 3 p.m.

Bark in the Park at Corpus Christi Waters Edge Park starts at 4 p.m.

Ben F. McDonald Public Library Pumpkin Party starts at 3 p.m.

Halloween Bash 2019 Nueces Brewing Company starts at 12 p.m.

Fall Festival/ Trunk and Treat hosted by Just for Trixx at Brighton Park Baptist Church. Starts at 3 p.m.

Boo! In the Blue at Texas State Aquarium starts at 10 a.m.

Pumpkin Painting Party at Goo Goo Boujee Children's Boutique. Starts at 3 p.m.

A Halloween Pirate Treasure Chest Scavenger Hunt at An Elegant Event CC. Starts at 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 27

Saint Joseph’s Fall Festival starts at 11 a.m.

Trunk or Treat Solid Rock Church at Yorktown location. Starts at 6 p.m.

Halloween Festival Parkway Presbyterian Church starts at 5:30 p.m.

Pennywise Trivia Night with Kailey! Painting With a Twist starts at 7 p.m.

Halloween Pop-up Shop at 8te. Starts at 10 a.m.

Halloween ComicFest 2019 at Comics Plus. Starts at 10 a.m.

Aqua-Tots Fifth Annual Fall Festival starts at 4 p.m.

Corpus Christi to Central Haunted House Trick-or-Treat starts at 3 p.m.

Dia de los Muertos Family Fun Day at Waves Resort CC. Starts at 4 p.m.

The Realm of Evil Haunted House at Kids Ultimate Party Zone. Starts at 6 p.m.

Bark Park Howl-O-Ween at Waves Resort. Starts at 12 p.m. Halloween Contest for both humans and furry friends!