Network and job seek at upcoming skills & trades fair

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Job seekers in the Portland area will be able to network and talk one-on-one with employers at the San Patricio County Professional Skills & Trades Job Fair happening on Thursday, February 16th from 9:00am-2:00pm at the Portland Community Center.
Registration and interviews will be taken on-site, and applicants can click here ahead of time to view all the job details before the event. Veterans are strongly encouraged to take advantage of this job fair.
Candidates can get more information by emailing info@workforcesolutionscb.org or by contacting Elizabeth Martinez at 361-800-2138 or Lenny Anzaldua at 361-813-3160.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- CC artists' Sh-Sh-Sh-Sh song can't be silenced as viral hit gets national attention
- South Texas teacher arrested on 5 felony counts for alleged improper relationship with student
- Desalination plant coming to Alice in 2024
- Here's a timeline of recent water-main breaks
- Flour Bluff ISD now also offers dinner to its community, students
- Jimmy Kimmel invites Jason Grosboll, aka 'Popcorn Guy', to Oscars
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.