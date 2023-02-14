Network and job seek at upcoming skills & trades fair

Job seekers will be able to network and talk one-on-one with employers at the San Patricio County Professional Skills & Trades Job Fair Thursday, February 16th, 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Job seekers in the Portland area will be able to network and talk one-on-one with employers at the San Patricio County Professional Skills & Trades Job Fair happening on Thursday, February 16th from 9:00am-2:00pm at the Portland Community Center.

Registration and interviews will be taken on-site, and applicants can click here ahead of time to view all the job details before the event. Veterans are strongly encouraged to take advantage of this job fair.

Candidates can get more information by emailing info@workforcesolutionscb.org or by contacting Elizabeth Martinez at 361-800-2138 or Lenny Anzaldua at 361-813-3160.

