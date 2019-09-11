CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans Day is coming up on Monday, November 11, and there are many events, celebrations, and deals happening around the city of Corpus Christi.

Here is a list of Monday's celebrations:

When: November 11 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Info: Veterans Day special to honor those who have served this country. All Veterans will receive 25% off their night at Katz Prime Steaks or C21 Grub & Social.

When: November 11 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Info: Thanking our Veterans we are offering free admission to all Veterans, Active Duty Military and their families! We will open at 12:00 pm with an Opening Ceremony song performed in honor of all Veterans. We also have a temporary exhibit with items from World War 1. An Oral History booth will be in place for any Veterans who would share their stories for Historical and Educational purposes.

When: November 11 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Info: The Veterans Band Of Corpus Christi will perform live at the Veterans Day Celebration. The band is composed of US Veterans organized on June 3, 1986, by Ram Chavez, a Vietnam combat decorated veteran and a high school band director at the time.

When: November 11 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Info: Johnny and Nora Canales are putting on a Veterans Day Concert featuring: Freddie Martinez, Stefani Montiel, Erik y Massore, Los Palominos, Lucky Joe, Ricky Naranjo y Los Gamblers, Country Roland Jr., Los Reyes de Nuevo Leon, and more!

When: November 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Info: Trout Trucking will host the 1st Annual Veterans Day Dinner and Signature Launch at the Leon Garza Event Center featuring Veteran guest speaker, Frederick Gonzales. Along with a guest speaker, there will be a viewing of a 40-foot aluminum trailer wrapped in artwork to commemorate our brave Veterans. The tank will also have a portion that will be filled with signatures of local Veterans and active military. Any Veterans or active military can enjoy free food, music, and prize drawings. The tank can be signed from November 1st through November 10th at Peoples Restaurant and Lounge. All Veterans and military personnel are welcome to sign the tank at designated times. On November 11th, the trailer will be parked at the Leon Garza Event Center for the special event.

When: November 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Info: Free haircuts for Veterans and Active Military. Call or text Denise at (361)944-9065 to reserve your spot.

Where: Veterans Memorial Park on Austin Street

When: November 11 at 11:00 a.m.

Info: The event is free and open to the public. The ceremony will include presentation and posting of the colors by the ACISD Navy Junior ROTC, recognition of local veterans’ organizations and law enforcement agencies, laying of the wreath and dedication, and the presentation of the National Anthem by Rockport-Fulton High School’s Band and Choir. Rockport resident LTC (U.S. ANC, Ret.) Helene Harris is the guest speaker.

Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served in the military.

The nation stands united in respect for our veterans who have put their lives on the line for our freedom.

This holiday started as a day to reflect upon the heroism of those who died in our country's military service and was initially called Armistice Day.

Armistice Day fell on Nov. 11 because that is the anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that put an end to World War I. However, in 1954, the holiday was changed to "Veterans Day" in order to honor all veterans in all wars.

We celebrate and honor America's veterans for their patriotism, love of our nation, bravery, courage, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good of the people of the United States.

