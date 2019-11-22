SAN ANTONIO — If you've ever wanted to live like an NBA champ, well, now you can.

Former San Antonio Spur, Danny Green's San Antonio home has hit the market.

The 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is nestled in a quiet gated community along 1604 and IH-10 near La Cantera and Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

Green, who played with the Spurs from 2010-2018 said the decision to sell his SA home "took a while to come to terms with, but it was time to let go."

The house, built in 2012, features a movie theater, heated flooring and an 'astonishing' chandelier.

The listing, which can be viewed here, also makes note of a kitchen that features granite counter-tops, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances.

As for the surrounding community, Green said "I loved my house, neighbors, and neighborhood, so I'll miss it, but it was time."

But if you want to live like an NBA star, you're going to have to shell out some cash.

The 3,450 square-foot home is listed online for $485,000.

The house is listed by Khristopher Campos with Keller Williams Realty.

For more information on the stylish pad or to set up a tour, head here.