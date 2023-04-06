x
Need to know what's open Easter Sunday? We've got you covered.

H-E-B will close, but Walmart, CVS and Walgreens will be open.
Credit: KIII TV

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-B might be a no-go on Easter Sunday, but that doesn't mean everything will be.

Walmart will be open for any last-minute needs, and they're not the only ones. Here's what else will be open on Sunday for everyone needing last-minute supplies or who just want to get out of the house:

Stores open on Easter

Stores closed on Easter

