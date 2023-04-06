Need to know what's open Easter Sunday? We've got you covered.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-B might be a no-go on Easter Sunday, but that doesn't mean everything will be.
Walmart will be open for any last-minute needs, and they're not the only ones. Here's what else will be open on Sunday for everyone needing last-minute supplies or who just want to get out of the house:
Stores open on Easter
- 7-Eleven (Always open)
- AMC (Regular hours)
- Academy Sports + Outdoors (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Ace Hardware (Check website for hours)
- Alamo Drafthouse (Regular hours)
- Barnes & Noble (Check website for hours)
- Big Lots (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- CVS (Check website for hours)
- Cinemark (Regular hours)
- Dollar General (Regular hours)
- DSW (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Petco (Regular hours)
- PetSmart (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Starbucks (Check app for hours)
- The Home Depot (Reduced hours - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Walgreens (Regular hours)
- Walmart (Regular hours)