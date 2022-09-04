47th annual Windfest takes over City of Portland

The Portland Chamber of Commerce is holding their annual Windfest, with all kinds of festivities and fun for your weekend!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 47th annual Portland Windfest is running through Apr. 10. It kicked off Thursday night with an illuminated night parade, and is going strong through the weekend.

It's all to raise money for the Portland Chamber of Commerce, and other non-profit organizations in the city.

Event organizers say they're expecting thousands of people to attend this year.

Festivities include live music, carnival rides, games, a marketplace, a parade, a cook-off, a cornhole tournament, the "Dachshund Dash" and "All Dog" Costume Parade, pony rides, a petting zoo and so much more!

Saturday's music lineup includes:

Bushbullit

Jason Suthern

Luke Prater

Jake Ward

The Zydeco Hellraisers

Little Skynyrd - Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute

With closing act, Nightbird - Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band

Sunday, Apr 10 is Tejano Sunday with performances by:

Grupo Afinque

Stephanie Abriana & El Chavalon

Patsy Rottes & Jaime Vidal with Street Talk

If you're interested in purchasing tickets, you can contact the Portland Chamber of Commerce at 361-777-4650, or visit their website at www.windfest.org.

