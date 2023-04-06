Lights, cameras, oceans! Celebrate World Oceans Day at the 2nd Annual Sea to Screen Film Festival

The film fest will take place June 7 at Alamo Drafthouse and feature 12 short films centering on marine and coastal conservation efforts.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A wise shark once said, "Fish are friends."

And what better way of becoming a better friend to the fishes than by learning how to conserve their watery home?

Megan Radke of the Harte Research Institute joined us on Domingo Live to spread the word on how we can do just that by celebrating World Oceans Day at the 2nd Annual Sea to Screen Film Festival.

The film fest will take place June 7 from 5:30-9 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse and feature 12 short films centering on marine and coastal conservation efforts.

"We really hope that through those films, people can latch onto the spirit of World Oceans Day," Radke said, "and makes them want to become a little bit more active in the conservation... of oceans and marine ecosystems all over the world."

The films will be shown in two flights of six films, with each flight of films screening in its own theater at the Alamo Drafthouse.

A 20-minute intermission will separate each film's screening, during which the audience will have a chance to test their Gulf of Mexico knowledge in a series of interactive trivia games.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at this link here and include entry to both theaters, free popcorn and a gift bag for each attendee.