World-renowned artist, South Texas native set to open art gallery and studio in Kingsville on Saturday evening

KINGSVILLE, Texas — World-renowned Chicana painter, fine arts educator, and South Texas native, Santa Barraza, is opening the Barraza Fine Arts this evening.

The Barraza Fine Arts is a new art gallery and studio set to open in the historic district of Kingsville, Texas.

"The opening exhibition, Spiritual Journeys, will include original artwork portraying interpretations of spirituality by 25 invited artists from throughout the country, including Liliana Wilson, Carlos Lowry, Yolanda Petrocelli, Mary Jane Garza, Yreina Cervantez, Dorotha Grace Lemeh, Suzy Gonzalez, Michael Menchaca, and Peter F. Ortiz, among many talented others," stated organizers.

The public is invited to attend the opening reception for Spiritual Journeys on Saturday, August 29th at 407 S. 5th Street in Kingsville from 6 p.m. to 9pm, free of charge.

"Considering the current public health situation, the event will adhere to all recommended social distancing measures," added organizers.

The opening of Barraza Fine Arts marks a pivotal transition in Santa Barraza’s life, as it follows her retirement from a 34-year career of teaching visual art in higher education institutions including the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Penn State University at University Park, La Roche College in Pittsburgh, the University of Graz in Austria, and, most recently, Texas A&M University – Kingsville.