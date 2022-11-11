'Yellowstone' is filming in this North Texas city next week

Venus Mayor James Burgess posted on the Venus Express Facebook group that Yellowstone was coming to Venus.

VENUS, Texas — "Yellowstone" is coming back to North Texas.

Officials with the city of Venus in Johnson County confirmed the popular Western drama is filming a scene at the city's downtown square on Tuesday.

Venus Mayor James Burgess posted on the Venus Express Facebook group that Yellowstone is coming to Venus, and he asked residents to avoid driving in the downtown area, as several roads will be blocked during the filming.

Ironically, we just wrote a list of Yellowstone's Texas connections, specifically those in North Texas, where the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, is from. Yellowstone has also film scenes at the Four Sixes Ranch in West Texas, and horses from North Texas have appeared on the show.

Burgess told WFAA this is not the first big production that has chosen Venus as their location to shoot, either. Some of the other projects include: shows and films like Walker Texas Ranger, Bonnie and Clide, Trip to Bountiful and Born on the 4th of July.